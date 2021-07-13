https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/garland-favorito-and-voterga-to-hold-presser-tuesday-morning-will-provide-proof-of-election-fraud-in-georgia-2020-election/

Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA , will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.

VoterGA will review highlights of its amended ballot inspection complaint and provide proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election. The press conference will start at 10:30 AM Eastern.

Garland told The Gateway Pundit on Monday that he expects the news will be on the Bannon War Room on Tuesday morning.

WHEN: Tue. July 13 th , 10:30 am

WHERE: Roswell Office Suites1 st Floor Event Room760 Old Roswell Rd. Roswell Ga. 30076