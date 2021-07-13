https://thepoliticalinsider.com/gayle-king-boasts-to-fauci-that-shes-banned-unvaccinated-family-members-from-thanksgiving-because-of-him/?utm_source=home-headline-stories

Gayle King, host of “CBS This Morning,” bragged to Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday that she has banned unvaccinated family members from Thanksgiving because of him.

Fauci Sounds Off

While discussing the White House’s door-to-door push to encourage people to get the vaccine to fend off the Delta variant of COVID-19, King lamented to Fauci that she has family members who are not vaccinated at this time.

“When you get down to now a core, lesser group, you’ve got to go one on one, and that’s really what the president was talking about — about trying to get some of these advisers, not federal officials but community people, to go out there and try and convince people why it’s so important for their own health, for that of their family, and for that of the community to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

“We really need to get more people vaccinated because that’s the solution,” he added. “This virus will, in fact, be protected against by the vaccine.”

King Responds To Fauci

“Dr. Fauci, I don’t know many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life.’ I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation,” King replied. “That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

Fauci On Local COVID Vaccine Mandates

This comes two days after Fauci told CNN that he favors coronavirus vaccine mandates on a “local level.”

“You know, people who are vaccinated individuals have to wear masks on airplanes because airplanes don’t want to mandate that you have to be vaccinated to fly,” said host Jake Tapper. “I know you’ve been very clear that the government isn’t mandating vaccines, but do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?”

“I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates,” Fauci replied. “There really should be. We’re talking about life and death situations. We have lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people. There have been 4 million deaths worldwide. This is serious business. So I am in favor of that.”

