https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/13/geraldo-rivera-calls-for-major-restrictions-on-the-non-vaccinated/

The New York Post reported that “nearly a third of workers at the city’s elder care facilities have still not gotten a jab — and at 16 of the city’s homes less than half are vaccinated, state Health Department records reveal”:

Staffers refuse COVID vaccine at scores of NY nursing homes https://t.co/6EFIig7ObE pic.twitter.com/CxbgHGQlOG — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2021

And this has Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera calling for some major restrictions on those who are not vaccinated.

“No Vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping,” he tweeted. “You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids”:

“Nearly 1/3 of nursing home workers in NYS have not been vaccinated.” Says the NYPost. “Absolutely insane” says a local assemblyman. Agree with him.

No Vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping. You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2021

This would mean showing a vaccine passport EVERYWHERE, which is something Rivera is in favor of:

About to reach grim milestone 500,000 American dead from #COVIDー19. More than we lost in World War II. By now everybody knows someone who has fallen to killer virus. but it’s almost over. Patience. Wear mask. After vaccine, inoculated should get a passport. Schools must reopen. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 22, 2021

And “it really doesn’t matter if you don’t like the idea because businesses, colleges, airlines, cruise liners, etc. are going to require them,” he tweeted back in March:

Vaccine passports are a good idea. They’d benefit both holders of the passport and people with whom they come in contact. And it really doesn’t matter if you don’t like the idea because businesses, colleges, airlines, cruise liners, etc are going to require them. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 29, 2021

We expect we’ll hear more calls for mandatory vaccines not that we’ve reached the point where, as Jim Geraghty notes, there’s not longer any “low-hanging fruit”:

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. You can make the vaccine available to people anywhere and everywhere, but you cannot make them let themselves be injected with it. https://t.co/d6jAliwKvS — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 12, 2021

It’s already happening in France, for example:

Hoping to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus, President Macron of France announced mandatory inoculation for health care workers and a requirement to show proof of immunization or a recent negative test to enter restaurants and cultural venues. https://t.co/LOFPxINpS1 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 13, 2021

If you have the time to read all the translations, this thread on why Macron’s scheme won’t work is a good read:

Important thread on the impossibility of France’s new measures, where a “vaccine passport” will be required to participate in normal activities such as going to a café or even using the metro. The usually lethargic social and political pushback seems more serious this time. https://t.co/0r9MFhDlnT — Nadim Kobeissi (@kaepora) July 13, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

