HBO took back the top spot in the overall Emmy nominations count, thanks to HBO Max, topping Netflix by a single nod on Tuesday.

HBO/HBO Max scored 130 nominations, beating Netflix’s 129. Disney+ was the third-most nominated platform with 71. NBC was fourth and first among the broadcast networks with a very distant 46 nods. If we’re breaking out HBO from HBO Max, HBO would have placed second with 94 nods.

Netflix’s 160 noms last year shattered HBO’s prior record from the year before, when the pay-cable network earned 137 nominations.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” tied for the most-nominated show with 24 each. Marvel’s “WandaVision” was right behind those two with 23 nominations, followed by “The Handmaid’s Tale” (21), “Saturday Night Live” (21), “Ted Lasso” (20), “Lovecraft Country” (18), “The Queen’s Gambit” (18) and “Mare of Easttown” (16).

Among the streaming services, Netflix led with 129, with Disney+ coming in second with 71, leaping from 19 last year. Apple TV+ scored 34, HBO Max drew 36, Hulu had 25, Roku (thanks to its Quibi shows) had 8, and Amazon Prime drew 18 nods. Paramount+ drew 6 nominations, some of which go back to its CBS All Access Days, while Peacock earned two nominations in its first year of eligibility, while Facebook Watch and AMC+ each had one apiece.

Among the actual TV networks, HBO/HBO Max led with 130, followed by NBC with 46, CBS with 26, ABC with 23 and FX with 16 to round out the top five.

For the full list of nominees, click here.

Top Networks/Platforms

HBO/HBO Max (130) — (HBO – 94, HBO Max – 36)

Netflix (129)

Disney+ (71)

NBC (46)

Apple TV+ (34)

CBS (26)

Hulu (25)

ABC (23)

Amazon Prime Video (18)

FX Networks (16)

VH1 (11)

Nat Geo (10)

Roku (8)

Bravo (8)

Fox (7)

Showtime (6)

Paramount+ (6)

CNN (4)

PBS (3)

Comedy Central (3)

Peacock (2)

Oculus (2)

Adult Swim (2)

TBS (2)

Pluto (1)

Facebook Watch (1)

Paramount Network (1)

Freeform (1)

Welcometotheblumhouse.com (1)

Top Shows

“The Crown” (24)

“The Mandalorian” (23)

“WandaVision” (23)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (21)

“Saturday Night Live” (21)

“Ted Lasso” (20)

“Lovecraft Country” (18)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (18)

“Mare of Easttown” (16)

“Hacks” (15)

“Bridgerton” (12)

“Hamilton” (12)

“The Flight Attendant” (9)

“I May Destroy You” (9)

“Pose” (9)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (9)

“Allen v Farrow” (7)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (7)

“The Social Dilemma” (7)

“The Underground Railroad” (7)

“The Voice” (7)

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” (6)

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (6)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (6)

“The Kominsky Method” (6)

“Queer Eye” (6)

“This Is Us” (6)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (5)

“black-ish” (5)

“The Boys” (5)

“Dancing With The Stars” (5)

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” (5)

“The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” (5)

“Halston” (5)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (5)

“Top Chef” (5)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (5)

