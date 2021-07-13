https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/heres-an-old-video-of-leonard-nimoy-warning-about-the-coming-ice-age-that-will-leave-our-grandchildren-in-polar-deserts/

This is a great video, and we’re so glad someone pulled it up. Leonard Nimoy’s narration above the B-movie horror sounds effects punctuating images of a winter snowstorm all add up to some classic video. Nimoy warned in the late ’70s that our grandchildren could be living in polar deserts. When Nimoy died in 2015, his grandchildren ranged from 22 to 36 and were not living in polar deserts.

Leonard Nimoy on global cooling 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RYkqpcv3MU — wilder (@wilderfortruth) July 12, 2021

This is really amusing. From 1978, an alarmist look at the coming Ice Age. ‘What scientists are telling us…’ https://t.co/rCY78Joz6O — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2021

We can adapt to global warming. An Ice Age would be devastating. https://t.co/4mbAc7dGrH — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 13, 2021

We need to find some way to warm the planet!

When that didn’t work they switched playbooks — Go Navy! (@GoNavybeatArmyy) July 13, 2021

I remember it well. Liberals are mostly just wrong but always dramatically existential. — Tim Breunig🇺🇸 (@villageartnwine) July 13, 2021

This is what I was taught in elementary school. — Just browsing, thanks (@blindedllama) July 13, 2021

the science was settled — Black Cats Matter-Delta Lambda Epsilon Sorority (@equinenduro) July 13, 2021

Hahha. I remember when I was a little kid, they had these magazines at the grocery store check out, the magazine covers were filled with headlines of the coming ice age, scared the crap about out of me at the time. — susquenita79 (@susquenita79) July 13, 2021

Global Cooling to Warming to generic Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/2jrhnRbjqZ — D Weez (@zrs9504) July 13, 2021

I remember this! The coming ice age. I went to a home improvement show in Cleveland and saw designs for a cave like house. Dirt and grass covered the entire structure. The claim saw that the ‘house’ would preserve heat minimizing the need for precious fuel. — Joe (@joe_lipiecjm) July 13, 2021

And they wonder why those old enough to remember this are skeptical about global warming…. — Patrick Moody (@PatrickSMoody) July 13, 2021

I love how all global coolling videos are shot in the winter on a cold day and all global warming videos are shot in the summer on a hot day. It’s almost like we have seasons or something. — Blue State Blues (@BlueStateBlues3) July 13, 2021

Whenever any supposedly scientific-based information is being conveyed with scary music, you know it’s complete BS. — David N. Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) July 13, 2021

And whenever they pull out a fake scientist, like Nimoy or Bill Nye, you know they’re not serious.

Why they changed to climate change. Then they can never technically be wrong because weather changes all the freaking time — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 (@shaneflannagan) July 13, 2021

This holds up about as well as Paul Erhlich’s “The Population Bomb”. — Mike Welch (@MikeMikewelch3) July 13, 2021

Here’s the full video on YouTube:

“At weather stations in the far north, temperatures have been DROPPING FOR 30 YEARS. Sea coasts long free of summer ice are now blocked year round” full video – https://t.co/EoWN75D9b2 — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) July 13, 2021

Related:

On second thought: Scientists warn of an unusually cold Sun by 2050 https://t.co/F0AVV9zd6R — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 11, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

