This is a great video, and we’re so glad someone pulled it up. Leonard Nimoy’s narration above the B-movie horror sounds effects punctuating images of a winter snowstorm all add up to some classic video. Nimoy warned in the late ’70s that our grandchildren could be living in polar deserts. When Nimoy died in 2015, his grandchildren ranged from 22 to 36 and were not living in polar deserts.

We need to find some way to warm the planet!

And whenever they pull out a fake scientist, like Nimoy or Bill Nye, you know they’re not serious.

Here’s the full video on YouTube:

