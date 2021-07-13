https://justthenews.com/government/house-republicans-send-letter-nsa-demanding-information-tucker-carlson-spying-claims?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Republicans are asking the National Security Administration to explain allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency has been spying on him.

The request was made in a letter by 17 members of the House GOP conference, following Carlson’s allegation for the past several week.

Following Carlson’s assertions, the NSA released a statement saying it has a foreign intelligence mission and will not target U.S. citizens without a court order or other ‘limited exceptions’ such as an emergency.

The House Republicans are asking for a full explanation as to “when the agency understands it is lawful to monitor, surveil, collect, unmask, or receive data on a U.S. citizen without a court order explicitly authorizing such targeting, including while conducted in the course of targeting foreign powers.”

The letter obtained by The Daily Caller, in which Carlson had a stake, asks for a “detailed description of what constitutes an ’emergency’ that would permit the NSA to target a US citizen without a court order.”

“It is imperative that any claim of a U.S. government agency illegally spying on a private citizen be taken seriously. Therefore, in addition to your response to these important questions, we are urging you to provide all documents related to your agency involving Tucker Carlson to us.”

The signatories include Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

