https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-soon-can-we-deport-the-1619-liar-in-chief/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mysterious fire at nuclear site near Tehran…
July 5, 2021
Trump to visit the border…
June 15, 2021
Update on Popeye’s ‘no white people’ sign…
May 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy