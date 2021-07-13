https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/revealed-fbi-used-least-12-informants-whitmer-kidnapping-case/

The FBI used at least 12 informants in the Michigan Whitmer kidnapping case.

There are 6 defendants and 12 FBI informants.



In October 2020, the FBI announced during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

The FBI became aware of the plot through discussions on social media in early 2020, however they decided to pull the trigger in October, right before the presidential election, and raid the homes of 6 men.

One of the men arrested in the plot was a Trump-hating anarchist and another was a Black Lives Matter activist, but then-candidate Joe Biden and the media still blamed Trump.

It was previously reported that the ring leader in the plot to kidnap Whitmer was an FBI informant.

He was planted into the group and was the one who pushed the entire plan.

Now it turns out that the FBI used at least 12 informants in this kidnapping case.

So basically the entire plot was cooked up and executed by FBI informants and a few unsuspecting patsies were dragged into the scheme.

BuzzFeed reported:

The government employed at least a dozen confidential informants to infiltrate groups of armed extremists who allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan, according to a new filing in federal court on Monday. The filing, made by one of the five defendants in the federal case, asked that prosecutors be ordered to share more information about those informants, their relationship with the FBI, and the specific roles they played in building the case. It came among a blizzard of 15 new defense motions in the high-profile case, including requests to move it to a different district, to suppress evidence from a search warrant, and to try at least one defendant separately from the others. Taken together, the new court papers offered a glimpse of the evolving defense strategies in the case, with several attorneys saying that they plan to argue that the FBI “induced or persuaded” the men to go along with the scheme. The alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made international headlines last October, when the Department of Justice announced it had charged six men in a kidnapping conspiracy. Five of the defendants — Barry Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks, and Brandon Caserta — have all pleaded not guilty and have been held without bail since their arrests. A sixth, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the case in January. Eight other men were charged under Michigan’s anti-terrorism statutes for providing material support to the plotters. Half of the defendants in the combined cases were members of a militant group known as the Wolverine Watchmen, which was associated with the Three Percenters extremist movement. All but two are from the state of Michigan.

A trial for the federal case is scheduled for October.

