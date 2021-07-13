https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/jim-watkins-people-dont-understand-how-deep-big-tech-is-with-the-deep-state/

The past year and a half has truly exposed the Deep State that is truly ruling our nation. This was primarily through the work of President Donald Trump, who was the first president of our lifetime, if not the past century, who did not play along with this shadow government.

In modern history, what is going on with politics and elections is primarily a facade. The Democrats and Republicans fight over issues that never actually get solved, then pass laws that are overly general and void of specifics, allowing those not in the limelight to set policy which correlates with the mission of the Globalist cabal seeking to conquer our nation. The political class has been treated as nothing more than the Queen of England… they are there for show and ceremony, but have delegated the decision making power to the Deep State.

This was exemplified throughout this past year and a half, especially, where we saw a stolen election occur right in front of our eyes. Now, for many of us who have been following politics for a long time, that wasn’t all that shocking. We knew that they had it in them, we were just surprised about how brazen they had to be in order to pull off the steal.

However, this went beyond just government involvement. Almost every facet of influence in America was involved in the plot. Not only did they suppress our vote, but they suppressed our voice through collusion with Big Tech and Social Media companies. We saw in this in multiple ways, with everything from Hunter Biden scandals to the blatant coverup of actual proof regarding election fraud. Many got deplatformed for even questioning the narrative that the elections were not stolen.

During this episode of Freedom One-On-One, controversial figure Jim Watkins joined me to discuss many of these important issues, but especially in dealing with Big Tech. He’s seen the censorship and understands the technology side of things to be able to articulate exactly how this partnership between our government and Big Tech occurred.

One thing that is happening is that our government is buying data about you and I from companies like Facebook and Twitter, according to Jim. He explained that this can then be used for blackmail or just to understand trends about groups of people or even us as individuals. This is extremely dangerous, especially in light of the massive propaganda campaigns that are currently at play regarding Election Fraud and COVID-19. They know how to manipulate the masses through this partnership with Big Tech.

Here’s the problem with the level of corruption we are facing. The Deep State goes beyond just the halls of our government. This is deeper than just a shadow government. The levels of collusion between Big Government and Big Corporations is beyond anything any of us even know how to fully grasp.

Who do we fight against? We don’t even know who the Deep State is. So how do we fight a war where we know that we have an enemy but don’t know where that enemy truly is? This is the danger we are facing right now… we are waging war against an unknown enemy. The people we see on TV are just pawns. Those pulling the strings are invisible, for all intents and purposes.

This is intentional, on their part. They know that it is much cheaper to fight this war and conquer America simply by buying the political and business leaders than it is to fight this militarily. This is why it is so important that we continue to fight for our freedoms and the principles that make America great. We may not know who the enemy is, but we do know the truth. That is our greatest asset… we have the truth on our side.

