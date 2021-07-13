https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-says-trump-supporters-worse-slave-owning-confederates-divisive-pa-speech-video/

Joe Biden: The Great Unifier

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Philadelphia in a panic after PA Senator Doug Mastriano initiated a full forensic audit in several counties.

Trump won Pennsylvania in a massive landslide on Election Day but the crooked Democrat elections officials stopped counting votes and refused to declare Trump the winner.

Democrat officials in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia counted more than 1.5 million ballots in secret, handing Biden a ‘win’ two weeks after the elecion.

TRENDING: BREAKING: VoterGA Releases Explosive New Report: Fulton County Georgia Recount Included 60% Error Reporting Rate — THOUSANDS of Fraudulent Biden Votes

Biden is terrified over the idea of a forensic audit so he delivered the most dishonest and divisive speech yet on Tuesday.

Joe Biden lashed out at Republican-led legislatures for passing voter integrity laws and painted his opponents as terrorists.

Then Biden implied that Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning (Democrat) Confederates.

“We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did,” Biden said.

VIDEO:

Biden says Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning Confederates: “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did” You CAN oppose HR1 & 1/6… pic.twitter.com/Jz8z95owPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

