https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-goes-off-biden-snaps-says-democracy-facing-most-significant-test-since-the-civil-war/
BIDEN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: ‘I’ve Been to Vermont a Number of Times, I love This Place’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.26.19
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-riddled campaign over the weekend; telling supporters in New Hampshire he’s been to Vermont a “number of times” dating back to 2014.
“I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told reporters.
Biden, who is in New Hampshire, thinks he is in Vermont
At some point, the media is going to have to stop calling this “gaffes” https://t.co/Dhno1WN2rU
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019
Biden made a similar mistake just days ago, telling a packed audience the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr occurred in “the late ‘70s.”
“Just like in my generation, when I got out of school, when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the ’70s, the late ’70s when I got engaged … ,” Biden recalled.
The two leaders were killed two months apart in 1968.
Joe Biden falsely says RFK, MLK were “assassinated in the ‘70’s, late 70”https://t.co/iDH0P2mvMd pic.twitter.com/6nalA0J5bx
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2019
Biden is facing more campaign issues this week; with analysts saying his fundraising efforts have “tumbled” since a series of gaffes on the campaign trail.
“Joe Biden raised $4.6 million online on his first day in the 2020 presidential race, surprising doubters who thought the former vice president couldn’t run a modern campaign. But since then Biden’s online fundraising has tumbled — looking more like flash-in-the-pan opponent Beto O’Rourke than top-tier rivals like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren,” reports Politico.
“More than 60 percent of the $13.2 million Biden has raised online came in the first week of his campaign, which launched in late April, according to a POLITICO analysis of data from the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue. While other top candidates spiked early and then gradually raised more money online as the 2020 campaign has carried on, Biden’s pattern is similar to O’Rourke, who roared into the race with millions raised in his first day but has trickled off since then,” adds the website.
BIDEN IN S. CAROLINA: ‘It’s Important that Iowa and NEVADA Have Spoken’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign in South Carolina Tuesday night; confusing the states of Nevada and New Hampshire following his disastrous fifth place finish in the Granite State.
“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Biden told the crowd. Nevada will hold their caucus on February 22nd.
“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Joe Biden says, presumably meaning New Hampshire as Nevada hasn’t yet spoken.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) February 12, 2020
Joe Biden confuses Nevada with New Hampshire & they’ve only been to two states so far. pic.twitter.com/Bchk7MHU7u
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 12, 2020
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night; a contest that left former Vice President Joe Biden reeling after a brutal fifth place finish in the Granite State.
With 97% of precincts reporting, Sanders leads Buttigieg 26% to 24%; followed by Amy Klobuchar at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 9%, and Joe Biden at 8%.
“We love you New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said in her primary night speech. “Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar just gave what sounded like a victory speech tonight.
She told reporters after:
“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!” pic.twitter.com/cfwQS1MHax
— Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) February 12, 2020
“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!”
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox News