A federal judge has agreed to release an Iowa man jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying a videotape of the defendants actions that day were “deeply concerning” but that he did appear to be a ringleader or engaged in destructive and violent behavior.

The video shows Douglas Jensen, 41, wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, amid the mob that engaged U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman outside the Senate Chamber, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said Tuesday deciding whether to free Jensen pending trial was a “close case” but he ultimately agreed to release him on house arrest with electronic location monitoring. The judge also said Jensen is not accused of toppling any barricades, damaging any property or fighting with anybody at the Capitol. Kelly also barred Jensen from accessing the internet on any electronic devices, the wire service also reports.

Kelly also pointed out a video captured Jensen referring to the Capitol building as the White House, which made the judge think Jensen could not have coordinated with others or planned an attack in advance.

“He had no basic understanding of where he even was that day,” Kelly said.

