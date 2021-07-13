https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562663-just-say-we-won-giuliani-told-trump-aides-on-election-night-book

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose .3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill Fauci and Birx warned Scott Atlas was ‘dangerous’ Report: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts ‘a joke’ MORE’s ex-lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiReport: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts ‘a joke’ Trump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report Laura Jane Grace to perform concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping MORE, advised campaign aides on election night last November to “just say we won” as the vote counts were still coming in and the results of the election were widely unknown, according to a new book.

Giuliani huddled with Trump’s campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienSome RNC staffers did not vote for Trump in 2020, book claims Trump adds veteran organizer to help run political operations: report Trump likely to form new super PAC MORE, chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsStephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden GOP 2024 hopefuls face challenge: Not upsetting Trump GOP governors embrace culture wars with White House in mind MORE and White House adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerStephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden Trump, on trip with GOP, slams ‘sick’ state of US-Mexico border Sunday shows preview: Moderates, Biden reach deal on infrastructure; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison MORE at the White House to discuss the incoming vote tallies, Washington Post journalists Carol Leonning and Phillip Rucker report in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.”

“What’s happening in Michigan?” Giuliani asked, according to the book.

The trio of Stepien, Meadows and Miller reportedly informed him that the votes were still being counted and it was too early to tell. Giuliani then informed the men of his strategy, Leonning and Rucker write.

“Just say we won,” Giuliani told them, according to the book.

When discussing Pennsylvania, the authors write, Giuliani floated the same idea: “Just say we won Pennsylvania.”

They added that Stepien, Miller and Meadows thought Giuliani’s plan, to say Trump won state after state without any evidence to bolster the claims, was “both incoherent and irresponsible.”

“We can’t,” Meadows reportedly told the lawyer, raising his voice.

Nonetheless, Trump declared victory in the presidential race, even as millions of votes were being counted across the state.

The Washington Post on Tuesday published an excerpt of the book, which is set to be released on July 20.

Leonning and Rucker also write that Trump was in an “upbeat” mood the morning of the election. He reportedly had a hoarse voice from his string of rallies in the final days of the campaign, but went around telling his aides, “I can’t lose to this f—— guy,” referring to then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The excerpt published by the Post also illustrates Trump’s frustration with Fox News on election night, when the network called the battleground state of Arizona for Biden.

Trump reportedly ordered senior advisers Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerRupert Murdoch told Fox News to call Arizona for Biden on election night: book Mary Trump: Ivanka ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to father than Weisselberg Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN MORE and Jason Miller to call executives at Fox News and urge them to reverse their call in Arizona.

“What the f— is Fox doing?” Trump screamed, according to the book.

“What the f— are these guys doing? How could they call this this early?” he reportedly added.

