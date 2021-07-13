https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/13/kathy-griffin-shares-doctored-photo-to-mock-ivanka-trumps-family/
SHOT. . .
Kathy Griffin shared this odd-looking photo of Ivanka Trump and her family that we’ve seen on a few other lib accounts, tweeting “Nope” to her 2 million followers:
Nope. pic.twitter.com/BgtT2wvFx1
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 12, 2021
CHASER. . .
It’s doctored, of course. Here’s the real photo:
Actual photo: https://t.co/CEVuulH0xl pic.twitter.com/XnaDA5cMr7
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2021
You see, “fake news” is okay when they’re the ones spreading it.
***
