SHOT. . .

Kathy Griffin shared this odd-looking photo of Ivanka Trump and her family that we’ve seen on a few other lib accounts, tweeting “Nope” to her 2 million followers:

CHASER. . .

It’s doctored, of course. Here’s the real photo:

You see, “fake news” is okay when they’re the ones spreading it.

