In 1968, then-President Lyndon Johnson signed a law banning the sale of handguns for those under 21, now the law has been ruled “unconstitutional” by a federal court.

“JUST IN – Handgun ban for adults under 21 is unconstitutional, rules US federal court: “Our nation’s most cherished constitutional rights vest no later than 18. And the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms is no different,” – Judge Richardson”

Natalia Marshall, a Virginia woman filed suit after she was denied a hand gun by a local firearms dealer because of her age. Marshall wanted the gun for protection from an abusive ex. She works with horses in rural areas and felt she needed the gun.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday this law is unconstitutional and Trump-appointed judge Julius Richardson said, “In the law, a line must sometimes be drawn. But there must be a reason why constitutional rights cannot be enjoyed until a certain age.” Richardson points out that 18 year olds who served in the militia when the second amendment was written were require to have their own weapons.

This decision may be appealed which could make this a landmark Supreme Court case that could overturn Johnson’s gun control law.

Judge Richardson also said, “When do constitutional rights vest? At 18 or 21? 16 or 25? Why not 13 or 33?” Some have made the argument that if you can serve in the military at the age of 18, then you should be able to use a handgun at that age as well.

This is just another big win for the pro-gun side as this may open the door to even more gun control laws being overturned. We will have to see what happens.

