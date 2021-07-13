https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/lawmaker-lies-about-being-profiled-on-traffic-stop-blocks-bodycam-video-from-being-released/

St. Paul, MN – St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell publicly denounced State Representative John Thompson (DFL-Minnesota) for allegedly lying about being racially profiled during a traffic stop on Independence Day.

Chief Axtell called Thompson out in a Facebook post on July 9, demanding he apologize to the sergeant who cited him for driving while suspended.

He said the encounter between the St. Paul police sergeant and Thompson occurred on July 4, while the sergeant was working a “Toward Zero Deaths” traffic safety detail. The grant-funded initiative, which is administered by the state, is aimed at ensuring compliance with traffic laws, the chief noted.

During the detail, the sergeant spotted a vehicle being operated without a front license plate and stopped the driver, who was identified as Thompson.

According to police, Thompson identified himself as a state lawmaker during the stop and gave the sergeant a driver’s license issued out of Wisconsin, WCCO reported.

He also accused the sergeant of racially profiling him, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press .“The sergeant reiterated that he’d been stopped because the vehicle he was driving did not have a front license plate, which is required by state law,” St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders told […]