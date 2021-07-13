http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NlRAPi9XEmI/lebron-james-entertainment-firm-explores-sale-at-valuation-of-up-to-750-million

NBA superstar LeBron James’ entertainment firm, SpringHill Company, is exploring a possible sale at a valuation that could reach $750 million, according to people familiar with the situation. Among the companies said to be considering an offer is Nike, the people said.

The sale discussions highlight growing interest in independent entertainment businesses, sparked by a boom in the production of content. Actress Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, the producer of the “Morning Show” on Apple TV+, is also exploring a sale, say people familiar with the situation. SpringHill hasn’t opened a formal process, said one of the people, but was responding to expressions of interest from suitors. It’s possible the talks will lead to an investment rather than a full sale, the person added.