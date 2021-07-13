http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/feRAaYMebCo/

A viral video apparently showing Mel Gibson saluting former President Donald Trump at Saturday’s UFC match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has set off a mass triggering event, with prominent left-wing personalities and political influencers condemning the Oscar-winning Braveheart star for his public display of respect.

The video appears to show Mel Gibson performing a military-style salute to Trump from within a large crowd of people that had gathered to watch the former president enter the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A representative for Gibson didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Breitbart News.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

Mel Gibson was one of several celebrities who attended Saturday’s match. Other stars in attendance included Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Passion of the Christ director has never publicly endorsed Trump and has mostly avoided discussing politics throughout his career. But that hasn’t stopped prominent voices on the left from hurling insults at the Lethal Weapon and The Patriot star.

Left-wing agitator Majid Padellan — better known as Brooklyn Dad Defiant — tweeted, “Rest in hell to his dead career.”

The crazy thing is, you didn’t even need to know why Mel Gibson was trending to know that he probably did something shitty. Rest in hell to his dead career. pic.twitter.com/H8eMpA99dq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2021

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, expressed her thinly veiled disgust.

Mel Gibson and Karen trending, time to log off — Meena Harris (@meena) July 13, 2021

Journalist David Leavitt called both Trump and Gibson “Nazis.”

I’m not surprised to see Mel Gibson salut Trump. Nazis have a history of saluting other Nazis.pic.twitter.com/BFfckdJ4aJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 12, 2021

Former NBCUniversal executive-turned-Twitter troll Mike Sington tweeted, “Scum of the earth salutes scum of the earth.”

Of course Mel Gibson would stand and salute Donald Trump as he entered a UFC competition in Las Vegas. That’s what one racist, misogynistic, homophobic, fascist does to another. Scum of the earth salutes scum of the earth. pic.twitter.com/g8s0ToVetw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2021

Tech investor Jason Calacanis joked that he thought “for sure [Gibson] would have used his preferred Nazi salute.”

This video of Mel Gibson saluting trump is just shocking — thought for sure he would have used his preferred nazi salute pic.twitter.com/r40PBeC4ck — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 12, 2021

Left-wing pastor John Pavlovitz claimed “Mel Gibson is who we thought he was.”

Mel Gibson is who we thought he was. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 12, 2021

Gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeted, “There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now.”

There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 13, 2021

Left-wing singer Ricky Davila called Gibson a “racist trashy antisemitic drunkard.” He added: “White supremacists are always fond of their Klan leader.”

No one is surprised that racist trashy antisemitic drunkard Mel Gibson likes Agolf Twitler or that his infatuation w/ the orange rapist insurrectionist is so over the top that he was saluting the evil criminal. White supremacists are always fond of their Klan leaders. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 12, 2021

Actor-comedian John Fugelsang made a strange allusion to The Passion of the Christ.

Saw Mel Gibson trending.

Wondered “Is he torturing Jesus again?”

Turns out, he is. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 12, 2021

Left-wing activist Claude Taylor tweeted sarcastically, “How not shocking.”

How not shocking. Mel Gibson Appears to Salute Trump at UFC Fight https://t.co/B6mdWzV1JG — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 13, 2021

