A Utah company that makes modifications for firearms recently sparked fury and outrage online after unveiling one of its newest products — a gun mod kit that encases Glock handguns in colorful Lego designs.

What are the details?

In a since-deleted product description on its website, Culper Precision reportedly advertised the “BLOCK19” as a “super fun” way to counter negative rhetoric from the anti-gun crowd and revel in the pleasure that is shooting sports.

“We have been building guns out of blocks for the last 30 years and wanted to flip the script to aggravate Mom,” the description read, according to the Washington Post. “There is a satisfaction that can ONLY be found in the shooting sports and this is just one small way to break the rhetoric from Anti-Gun folks and draw attention to the fact that the shooting sports are SUPER FUN! Here’s the thing. Guns are fun. Shooting is fun. 30 rounds full auto is fun.”

“We wanted the second amendment to simply be too painful to tread on, so there was only one logical solution,” the company quipped in a separate post on its Instagram account. “Here’s one of those childhood dreams coming to life, the Block 19 prototype, yes you can actually build Legos onto it.”

What was the response?

Harsh negative reaction against the product was swift.

“What’s not fun, and went unaddressed on the sales page, is the reality that thousands of children unintentionally shoot themselves or others each year because they find a gun and pull its trigger,” charged Washington Post reporter John Woodrow Cox in his write-up. He went on to note:

When Kristin Song, whose 15-year-old son died in 2018 after accidentally shooting himself, first saw an image of the custom design, she assumed it was a joke, until realizing that it wasn’t. “How is this even legal?” wondered Song, who has fought to pass legislation that requires gun owners to lock up their weapons if a child might get access to them. When Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, first saw the image, she thought it was “sick and that children would die.” “Responsible gun owners should be appalled by this,” she said …

In the comments section of a product write-up posted by the Firearm Blog last week, several others — including some gun rights supporters — piled on.

“This, if real, is the most irresponsible gun modification I have seen in a long time. Perfect fodder for the Everytown for Gun Safety people. Not a help,” wrote one commenter named Chris.

“Chris I’m with you on this one,” added another commenter. “[I] think in this case making a legitimate firearm appear to be a toy is simply irresponsible. Just because we can, doesn’t necessarily mean we should.”

Anything else?

Culper didn’t appear to be bothered by reactions to the blog post, though. Instead, the company highlighted them in another Instagram upload.

“[Firearm Blog] just posted a quick write up on #block19 the world’s dumbest custom Glock [laughing emojis] … go check it out! It’s also up in our front room for anyone that wants to come see it and laugh and take a selfie,” the post read. “Edit: for some REAL enjoyment check the comments section below the article. Pretty spicy.”

TheBlaze reached out to Culper Precision for comment on the product and for its response to the backlash but did not receive a reply in time for publication.

