https://hannity.com/media-room/lets-do-it-hannity-offers-one-hour-of-airtime-for-boebert-aoc-debate/
BOEBERT: Silicon Valley Billionaires Should Not Be ‘Allowed to Select our Commander-in-Chief’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.06.21
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called-out Silicon Valley’s latest attempts to censor conservative voices over the weekend; saying executives at tech companies should not be “allowed to select our Commander-in-Chief.”
“We’re all here today, to call ‘bull-crap!’ I’m proud to stand with my colleagues and say, ‘No,’” Boebert told reporters.
“Billionaires from Silicon Valley won’t be allowed to select our Commander in Chief, and they should not be allowed to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials in specifically Democrat counties,” said the Congresswoman.
.@RepBoebert: “Billionaires from Silicon Valley won’t be allowed to select our Commander in Chief, and they should not be allowed to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials in specifically Democrat counties.” pic.twitter.com/rFSUYffDkW
— The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2021
Watch Rep. Boebert’s comments above.
REP. BOEBERT: ‘President Biden Should Have a Cognitive Test’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.24.21
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called on President Biden to take a “cognitive test” Thursday over his recent actions, comments, and policies aimed at stopping the immigration crisis at the southern border with Mexico.
“I do believe that this is deliberate. I also believe that President Biden should have a cognitive test. I believe with my colleagues who have demanded a test of the President. He had to perform one for President Trump,” said Boebert.
“We’re not seeing any real answers at the border. To the ranchers who are having their property destroyed, harassing their livestock, to the cities that are being flooded with illegal aliens, this is a crisis. But to Joe Biden, this is Mission Accomplished,” she added.
Watch Boebert’s comments above.