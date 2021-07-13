https://hannity.com/media-room/lets-do-it-hannity-offers-one-hour-of-airtime-for-boebert-aoc-debate/

BOEBERT: Silicon Valley Billionaires Should Not Be ‘Allowed to Select our Commander-in-Chief’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.06.21

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called-out Silicon Valley’s latest attempts to censor conservative voices over the weekend; saying executives at tech companies should not be “allowed to select our Commander-in-Chief.”

“We’re all here today, to call ‘bull-crap!’ I’m proud to stand with my colleagues and say, ‘No,’” Boebert told reporters.

“Billionaires from Silicon Valley won’t be allowed to select our Commander in Chief, and they should not be allowed to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials in specifically Democrat counties,” said the Congresswoman.

.@RepBoebert: “Billionaires from Silicon Valley won’t be allowed to select our Commander in Chief, and they should not be allowed to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to election officials in specifically Democrat counties.” pic.twitter.com/rFSUYffDkW — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2021

Watch Rep. Boebert’s comments above.