https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/13/looting-rubber-bullets-welcome-to-south-africa-democrats-should-take-note-n1461430

“Taking as Much as They Can Carry”

Violence and looting broke out all over South Africa last week after former president Jacob Zuma, 79, was jailed for contempt of court after failing to show up for an inquiry into his alleged corruption. The looting is such that Police Minister Bheki Cele told journalists on Tuesday that if the looting continues, some areas could run out of basic food supplies. Conversely, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said there was not yet a need to declare a state of emergency over the violence, even though 45 people have been killed—10 of them in a looting stampede—and another 800 have been arrested thus far.

Democrats take note. Where else have we seen a former president being probed for “corruption”? [Dear DOJ, that last line is not a threat. It’s just an observation.]

Zuma received a 15-month sentence. His supporters blocked major roads, set fires, and demanded the release of their political hero. The police have responded with rubber bullets.

South Africa looks like a war zone pic.twitter.com/Y4z5EvpVgD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2021

“Let It Burn”

Police Minister Cele stated that 12 people are being investigated for inciting violence, including Zuma’s daughter, who is accused of sending tweets calling for violence and telling Zuma’s followers to “let it burn.”

The BBC reported that several shopping centers have been completely gutted, with ATMs robbed and restaurants, liquor stores, and clothing shops all but gutted.

Not in My Yard

Not every South African supports former President Zuma. Citizens are actually placing roadblocks to keep rioters from entering their neighborhoods.

13/07/2021#Anarchy

KZN

St Lucia Residents Block Road From Protesters St Lucia residents cordoning themselves off from #FreeJacobZuma protests#RIOTS#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/sh743bsX7m — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 13, 2021

Loot Better

Whereas BLM and antifa thieves seem to have a passion for pilfering sneakers and 7/11 taquitos, South Africans appear to be looting appliances and even a blood bank.

Entire shopping malls have been ransacked, as well as warehouses and an import/export shipping hub. The South African military is taking up positions as flames are being set nationwide.

After being totally ransacked, the Jabulani Mall is on fire. Chaos in South Africa. Violence erupted after the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, after days of riots that left at least six dead. pic.twitter.com/eQ3T8j9vXD — 🇮🇱Re·main·ing7️⃣🇮🇱 (@Remaining79) July 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

