https://redstate.com/kiradavis/2021/07/13/loudon-county-parents-discover-chilling-crt-teacher-training-material-decrying-heterosexism-and-parental-autonomy-n410059
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy