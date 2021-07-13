https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/lt-gen-thomas-mcinerney-dr-fauci-and-the-covid-19-bioweapon-started-in-2003/

Today, The Two Mikes again had the chance to speak with Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (ret’d). The General opened by noting that he had “stunning” new information. As always, the General was as good as his word.

He then sketched out a just-published interview with Dr. David Martin who explained, at some length and in great but easily understood detail, that Dr. Fauci and members of his organization, and Big Pharma in 2000-2001, began to seek patents for vaccines for a SARS Coronavirus that was created in the laboratory, and could be manipulated there. It also was a candidate for use in building biological weapons.

Dr. Martin made it very clear that Fauci, et. al, were seeking to patent a lab-built vaccine, not one that originated in nature. (NB: This of course underscores the fact that Fauci’s and his associates claims that the disease came from bats in a wet market in China was an utter lie from the start.)

The bottom line from Dr. Martin seems simply to be that all of the Americans who “died from Covid” were, rather, killed by a man-made biological weapon, one that was built by China and U.S. government agencies, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, and was applied by both entities against the American people and the world of the people in general.

Dr. Martin said that he was describing cooperation in murderous actions by China and U.S. authorities as an offense that fits the RICO Law perfectly. He added that for those on the American side “it was always all about money.” (NB: This also sounds much like treasonous actions by the U.S. citizens involves.”)

We closed the talk with General McInerney by noting that the Joints Chiefs of Staff, as well as the Chiefs of each military service, have disqualified themselves by betraying their oath of allegiance by endorsing the communist Critical Race Theory and seeking to impose it on all U.S. military personnel.

The three of us concluded that the saving of the republic from the impact of the Covid lies and CRT now depends on President Trump’s actions. It continues to appear that Trump wants to solve the problem via the audits and the courts. All of us, of course, favor that constitutional course of action, but it seems equally clear that if Trump does not act very soon, only the citizenry can be said to have both the duty and the chance to save the republic.

