Posted by Kane on July 13, 2021 9:10 pm

Macron — Get the Vax or live in the shadows

‘The unvaccinated will bear the brunt of the restrictions rather than everyone. From the beginning of august, the vax pass will be needed for coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, trains, buses.’

Almost 1.5 million citizens signed up to be vaccinated after Macron issued his decree.

