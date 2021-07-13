https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/macron-the-un-vaccinated-officially-become-second-class-citizens/

Macron — Get the Vax or live in the shadows

‘The unvaccinated will bear the brunt of the restrictions rather than everyone. From the beginning of august, the vax pass will be needed for coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, trains, buses.’

Almost 1.5 million citizens signed up to be vaccinated after Macron issued his decree.

1.3 million people registered to get vaccinated after Macron’s speech last night. Very good news. https://t.co/nEEnkePLHT — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 13, 2021

Trudeau gets the Vax





