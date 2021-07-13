https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/562746-manchin-draws-red-line-in-infrastructure-talks

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinPoor People’s Campaign looks to puts pressure on Congress HHS spending bill advances without Hyde Amendment The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Democrats lean into midterm strategy as Senate returns to work MORE (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for.

“I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters.

Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create real problems in Democratic negotiations.

The party in a matter of weeks is seeking to exercise a complicated legislative goal of winning Senate approval of both a bipartisan infrastructure measure opposed by many progressives, and a budget resolution that will tee up a larger Democratic bill filled with spending priorities. The latter bill will not win any GOP support and will need to pass with just Democratic votes, including Manchin’s.

A group of 22 senators, including Manchin, agreed to a framework for a bipartisan infrastructure deal that would spend $1.2 trillion over eight years. But there are concerns among Republicans that the bill isn’t fully paid for, threatening GOP support for the bill.

Republican negotiators in the group have warned that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) could lowball the amount of revenue the proposal will raise.

“I know there are some things that we’re relying on as pay-fors that will probably not receive a CBO score but nonetheless are real,” Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMurkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him UFOs are an intriguing science problem; Congress must act accordingly Top GOP health policy adviser to run for California controller MORE (R-Utah) told reporters.

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to agree to a price tag for their larger bill.

In order to pass the reconciliation bill Democrats to have total unity from all 50 of their members for a budget resolution, which would include the top-line and instructions for the Democratic-only bill, and the subsequent infrastructure bill itself. The measure under Senate rules cannot be filibustered, meaning the GOP can’t block it.

Democrats have yet to agree on a top-line figure. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerFormer NFL player challenging Boozman in Arkansas GOP primary Schumer calls for NRA to be investigated for bankruptcy fraud Pride Month concludes without Equality Act vote in Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) met with Budget Committee Democrats on Monday night but didn’t get an agreement. They’ll meet again on Tuesday night.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill Progressives should know a financial transaction tax would hurt average Americans MORE (I-Vt.) has thrown out $6 trillion, paying for roughly half, as where he would like to go on the Democratic-only bill.

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerOn The Money: Democrats closing in on massive infrastructure deal, but battle brews over tax hikes | What to know about the new child tax credit payments Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes MORE (D-Va.), a member of the panel, has suggested he’s closer to roughly $4 trillion.

Manchin has acknowledged that a Democratic-only bill is “inevitable,” but hasn’t committed to a specific top-line. But he’s warned that he doesn’t want to go as high as Sanders.

“I want to make sure we pay for it. I do not want to add more debt on. So if that’s $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion, whatever that comes out to be over a 10 year period, that’s what I would be voting for,” Manchin told ABC News last month.

