Yesterday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a new finding of voter fraud in Maricopa County.

We already know that dead people have been voting in our elections for a long time. We reported this in 2016:

The Arizona Audit is now finding those responsible for these twisted crimes and holding them accountable.

The full forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election is looking at every piece of evidence from voter rolls to suspected machine tampering.

Audit expert Joe Hoft reported that Jovan Pulitzer’s method is being used in the “best in class” Arizona audit.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted the following statement:

A Scottsdale woman has been indicted and accused of casting a vote in her deceased mother’s name through an early ballot in the 2020 General Election. More: Monday, July 12, 2021

SCOTTSDALE – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that a State Grand Jury has indicted Tracey Kay McKee, of Scottsdale, with one count of Illegal Voting and one count of Perjury, for allegedly casting a vote in the name of a deceased person through an early ballot in the 2020 General Election. The indictment alleges that McKee signed the name of a deceased individual to an early ballot envelope. McKee is the daughter of the deceased individual, who died on October 5, 2020. McKee is accused of signing her deceased mother’s name to a declaration made under penalty of perjury on an early ballot envelope on or between October 7, 2020, and November 3, 2020. All charged defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson investigated and is prosecuting the case. McKee’s next court appearance is set for August 11, 2021, in Maricopa County Superior Court. No booking photograph is available. Copy of indictment here. This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office’s Election Integrity Unit (EIU). EIU was established with the support of the Arizona Legislature to combat reports of voter and election-related fraud. Currently, the EIU has 5 active election-related criminal cases in Superior Courts statewide, and continues to work on criminal and civil complaints made in connection with the 2020 election cycle.

A Scottsdale woman has been indicted and accused of casting a vote in her deceased mother’s name through an early ballot in the 2020 General Election. More: https://t.co/9Bo6mOEM1s — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) July 12, 2021

Democrats continue to claim that signature verification is as secure as voter ID and in-person voting.

Democrats insist canvassing to clean voter rolls and ensure actual people are voting from their registered address is voter intimidation. All of this is happening while Joe Biden sends his thugs to our doors to make us get the jab.

This is the only way they can win, through cheating.

How many dead people received mail-in ballots?

How many dead people voted in Arizona?

