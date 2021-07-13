https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/mark-twains-final-home-lists-connecticut

Mark Twain’s final published story, “Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven,” tells the tale of a man whose dreamy idea of the celestial kingdom is upended when he arrives. But perhaps the Connecticut home where the famed writer spent the last two years of his life — and a property that’s named after that story — can be someone’s paradise.

A Tuscan villa-style spread in the Fairfield County town of Redding, which Twain — born Samuel Clemens — built and resided in until his death in 1910, has listed for $4.2 million, the listing brokerage told The Post.

Named “Stormfield,” the 6,300-square-foot property is aptly located at 30 Mark Twain Lane, and sits on 28.53 acres adjoining a 161-acre land trust.

The mansion gets its Tuscan look thanks to Twain’s extensive travels in Italy.

Twain’s original home burned down in 1923, years after his death. But builders constructed a new property on the grounds in 1925 — retaining the home’s terraces, stone walls, stone pillars and gardens.

The main house has space for a fifth bedroom, five full bathrooms, a powder room, as well as three fireplaces. Listing images show Italian touches, such as a coffered ceiling, a foyer with arched ceilings and oversize windows that offer good exposure to natural light. Other touches include a formal dining room that looks out to a stone terrace and the lawn and, naturally, a library.

Elsewhere, there’s a carriage house with second-floor, two-bedroom guest quarters and, down below, three garage bays for parking. There’s also a heated Gunite pool.

Laura Freed Ancona of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

