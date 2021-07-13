https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/marvel-actor-david-harbour-defends-socialism-with-the-stupidest-argument-ever/

David Harbour is an actor that has been around for a while, but really achieved widespread fame for his role in Stranger Things. Since he’s been elevated to what some would refer to as mainstream success as an actor, he’s been able to get many enviable roles in prominent films, including Marvel’s new Black Widow.

In the movie, Harbour plays the character Alexei Shostakov, who is a pro-Communist Russian soldier. In the comic books, Black Widow ends up defecting from Russia to the United States, while Shostakov continues to defend Communist Russia and even aligns himself with Communist China to fight against Captain America and the Avengers.

The interesting development is how David Harbour has been handling his character’s views on communism and it’s relation to the current state of American life. Instead of distancing himself from socialism, he takes a step to fully embrace his Russian character’s worldview, actually advocating for the full implementation of this Marxist ideology.

In an interview with The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/jul/03/david-harbour-marvel-black-widow-stranger-things-jim-hopper), he claims that “I don’t know that there’s anyone who could disagree with socialist ideology.” This has been quite shocking to Conservative Americans who strongly oppose socialism.

He continues to explain his justification for the implementation of this evil worldview with this irrational explanation: “If you work at Starbucks and you make the coffee, then you should own it. You’re the one making the coffee!”

This shows that either he’s completely out of touch with reality or he’s overcompensating for his extreme success of being a multi-million dollar actor in Hollywood while others are serving coffee for minimum wage. Either way, his rhetoric and ideology is dangerous and as anti-American as you can possibly get. He might as well move to Russia and fully become the Red Guardian.

When starting a business, the owner and investors accept all of the risk. If the company fails, they lose everything they’ve invested… often times millions of dollars. If you are an employee, you do not accept any of the liability or risk involved with building a company. The worst that can happen to you is that you lose your job and have to find another one. However, if the company fails, you don’t lose your money.

So to think that those hired and paid to do a mindless job like serve coffee at Starbucks should be owners alongside those that invested millions and billions of dollars into the creation and building up of a world dominant corporation is simply idiotic. This is the utopian worldview of the Left that would never, ever play out as they claim.

The only way to make this kind of a society to work properly is to make it enforced by government. We all know the dangers of government when the wrong people get control… and far too often we have the wrong people in power. With human nature, we have a proclivity to sin, which is why we see so much corruption in the world today.

The way to combat this corruption is not more government involvement, but less. Giving freedom back to the people instead of reliance upon a government run by corrupt criminals. I’m sorry, David Harbour, but your worldview of socialism is our evil.

Given the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone full Social Justice Warrior after Avengers: Endgame, I’m not renaming it the Marxist Cinematic Universe, since that seems to be their true agenda in Phase 4.

