Mel Gibson was one of many to see President Trump and UFC264 on Saturday night.

When President Trump entered the arena the crowd went nuts. Mel Gibson’s response was priceless.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

After the fight, Mel Gibson shared that he’d like to see a rematch.

Excellent response to an excellent President from an excellent actor.

