Mel Gibson was one of many to see President Trump and UFC264 on Saturday night.
When President Trump entered the arena the crowd went nuts. Mel Gibson’s response was priceless.
Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021
After the fight, Mel Gibson shared that he’d like to see a rematch.
The one, the only, Mel Gibson is in the house! 🇦🇺🤩 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/aDLZ9iqICb
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 11, 2021
