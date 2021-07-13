https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/breaking-exclusive-michigan-attorneys-issue-cease-and-desist-letter-to-vendor-election-source-to-prevent-them-from-removing-data-from-election-machines-on-the-15th/

The election firm ‘Election Source’ notified election officials throughout the state of Michigan that they will discreetly break the law by eliminating election data from voting machines on the 15th. Attorneys have issued them a cease and desist order to prevent this destruction of evidence from happening.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has asked the Michigan election officials to do things to cover up the 2020 Election fraud before, so this latest action by Election Source is not so shocking. To No One’s Surprise – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Is A Product of a George Soros Secretary of State Program from 2010 Last week an email was sent to the local election officials in the state from a company called Election Source that performs work on the voting machines in the state. This company would likely not send any letter like the following to election officials without Secretary of State Benson knowing about it. In a letter to the election officials around the state, the following was shared:

