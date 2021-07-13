https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/michigan-gop-house-members-push-back-against-state-ags-investigation-of-election-skeptics/

Five Michigan House GOP members sent state Attorney General Dana Nessel a letter threatening to file articles of impeachment against her if she prosecutes anyone profiting from spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The irony is that a Senate GOP report “found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election” and even asked Nessel to investigate Michiganders spreading “misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”

For example, a crowdfunding website claims attorney Matthew DePerno, who has led the charge in Antrim County, has raised $384,000 of a $1 million goal for an “Election Fraud Defense Fund.”

Similarly, former Sen. Patrick Colbeck has raised $16,550 of a $25,000 goal for his legal defense fund. Bill Bailey has also raised $61,364 from 795 people by claiming fraud in Antrim County.

Besides ensuring these people pay taxes on this money, it’s unclear what charges could be brought against people whose occupations don’t require state licensing.

Attorneys associated with the “Kracken” lawsuit aiming to overturn the 2020 election joined a sanctions hearing Monday since they are licensed through the state bar.”A criminal investigation is a serious matter, only to be pursued on […]