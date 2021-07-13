https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-township-to-boycott-chinese-products_3899964.html

WORTH, Mich.—Since unanimously passing a resolution a few weeks ago to immediately stop purchasing products made in China, township officials are taking steps to put some teeth in the new policy.

“We have designated a member of the board of trustees to diligently search the market for American-made alternatives to Chinese products. Chinese goods are so prevalent it takes a lot of hard work to find something that is made in the U.S.A., or even made in friendly foreign countries. Worth Township is committed to making that effort,” Worth Township Supervisor Walt Badgerow told The Epoch Times.

“At first, we were concerned mostly with purchases of paper, office supplies, and small electronic devices … Our township buys a lot of paper made in China. This at a time when a major paper mill in nearby Port Huron is closing, costing a couple hundred American jobs,” Badgerow added. “But economics and trade aside, it is disgusting to read reports of the CCP’s abuse of political dissidents,” said Badgerow, referring to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “Unjust imprisonment, torture, and even organ harvesting are outrageous abuses. They have two million people working in slave-labor camps making products sold to America.”

When asked if he was anti-Chinese, a label the CCP often uses against those who criticize it, Badgerow replied, “No! But I am anti-communist. I am against the gang of CCP criminals that are trying to take over the world.”

Township Treasurer Jennifer Woodruff, who voted for the resolution, said “I do not refer to it as a Chinese product resolution. I refer to it as a Made in America resolution. I have always supported buying U.S.-based products to boost our economy.”

