A RENEWED push to impeach Joe Biden for “abusing his power” while Vice President has emerged after conservatives voiced concern over his mental health.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a petition to impeach Biden on social media on Monday as she accused his son Hunter of “shady dealings.”

She also accused Biden of “taking his cut” and suggested he is also “abusing his power” while president.

The controversial Georgia lawmaker issued the petition to her followers on Telegram alongside a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka.

The pair held a sign reading “Impeach Biden” as they stood in front of a picture of Ronald Reagan and a map of the 2016 presidential election results.

The post has been viewed more than 26,000 times as of Tuesday.

“It’s time to impeach Biden! Sign the official impeach Biden petition today and become a citizen co-sponsor,” Greene wrote as she shared the link to the petition.

“I filed articles of impeachment on Joe Biden! 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction,” the petition reads.

“It’s time to take a stand. Quid pro-Joe (a play on the Latin ‘quid pro quo’ meaning a favor given in return for something) Biden abused his power as Vice President.

“Americans will not tolerate this. Become a citizen co-sponsor by signing your petition above!” it adds.

CALLS FOR COGNITIVE TEST

Greene has been calling for Biden’s impeachment since his inauguration in January and has continuously slammed his son Hunter.

She faced calls for her own impeachmnmet in February after it emerged she made remarks in support of the assassination of Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.

Her latest push for Biden’s impeachment comes after ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that Democrats “need to demand Joe Biden take a cognitive test.”

Trump’s former physician Jackson said the current president is “not aging gracefully.”

He added: “You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented.”

Texas Rep Jackson told Fox News on Saturday: “I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on.

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening.”

Biden is facing increasing pressure to take a cognitive test with a number of Republicans claiming he is unfit to be president.

Jackson is one of 14 Republican lawmakers who has signed a letter calling for the 78-year-old Democrat to take a mental exam.

Biden said that he intends to take a medical examination this year and the results will be disclosed to the public.

Trump has continued to call Biden’s capacity to serve into question, saying “he’s getting worse.”

The former president praised his own mental agility during a speech at CPAC on Sunday as he slammed Biden as an “embarrassment.”

