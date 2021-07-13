https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mural-honoring-george-floyd-toledo-ohio-destroyed-lightning-strike/

A George Floyd mural in Toledo, Ohio was destroyed by a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, according to witnesses.

WTVG reported their Doppler Radar did show a lightning strike on the same block as the George Floyd mural at 4:30 this afternoon.

The lightning strike, which hit directly on George Floyd’s face, reduced the mural to a pile of bricks.

A mural honoring George Floyd erected at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has collapsed. According to Toledo Police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike. 13abc’s Doppler Radar did show a lightning strike in that block at about 4:30 PM this afternoon.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Michigan Attorney Drops HUGE BOMBSHELL on Election Fraud Tonight at 6 PM ET — LIVE STREAM VIDEO …Update: Evidence of Voting Machines Breached in Michigan

Toledo police were seen outside the building, which used to house the Mugshots Bar, setting up tape around the pile of bricks that once formed the artwork.

The mural was painted almost one year to the date of its collapse last July.

Here’s what the George Floyd shrine looked like last summer before God sent a bolt down and reduced it to rubble (notice it directly hit Floyd’s face):

Since George Floyd’s death last year, activists have built shrines, statues and painted murals honoring his life of criminality and drug abuse.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...