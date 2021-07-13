https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mural-honoring-george-floyd-toledo-ohio-destroyed-lightning-strike/

A George Floyd mural in Toledo, Ohio was destroyed by a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, according to witnesses.

WTVG reported their Doppler Radar did show a lightning strike on the same block as the George Floyd mural at 4:30 this afternoon.

The lightning strike, which hit directly on George Floyd’s face, reduced the mural to a pile of bricks.

A mural honoring George Floyd erected at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has collapsed. According to Toledo Police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike. 13abc's Doppler Radar did show a lightning strike in that block at about 4:30 PM this afternoon. Toledo police were seen outside the building, which used to house the Mugshots Bar, setting up tape around the pile of bricks that once formed the artwork.

The mural was painted almost one year to the date of its collapse last July.

The George Floyd Memorial mural at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has come down. No word yet on the circumstances #13abc pic.twitter.com/SkB2eDhijB — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 13, 2021

Here’s what the George Floyd shrine looked like last summer before God sent a bolt down and reduced it to rubble (notice it directly hit Floyd’s face):

Community outreach with @Guttadave working on a mural in north Toledo Ohio in memories of George Floyd and all the people who died from Police brutality!

! pic.twitter.com/cpG1LoSg5f — KinG Roshawn Jones (@Roshawn_Jones) July 11, 2020

Since George Floyd’s death last year, activists have built shrines, statues and painted murals honoring his life of criminality and drug abuse.

