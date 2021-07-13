https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/562701-new-book-reports-trump-air-force-one-meeting

Former President Trump’s decision to forgo wearing a mask while visiting a Ford plant early in the pandemic “might have transformed forever the presidential race.”

Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender wrote in an excerpt of his new book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” that while aboard Air Force One on a trip to the pivotal swing-state Michigan, Trump held a crucial meeting about the effect on public perception if he chose to wear a mask.

Various people, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former press secretary Kaylee McEnany, advised him against the idea, while Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and Jared Kushner encouraged him to wear one.

“I’m the exact voter you need to win over, and suburban women will love it,” McDaniel told Trump.

“You’re going to a state with a high Covid rate, and it will set a good example. They’ve also asked you to do it,” she added, referring to the plant’s rule that any person onsite was required to wear personal protective equipment, including masks.

Meadows reportedly disagreed, saying “the leader of the free world shouldn’t wear a mask.”

Early in the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against wearing masks in part to preserve the short supply for health care employees and other essential workers. But the guidance eventually changed as more personal protective equipment became available and the CDC recommended mask wearing as a way to protect both the mask wearer and others from viral spread.

Aboard the flight to Michigan, Trump reportedly tried on a mask that was emblazoned with the presidential seal. But at the plant, Trump wore the mask only when out of media view. When asked why he chose not to publicly wear the mask, Trump reportedly said he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Bender’s book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

