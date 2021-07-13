https://komonews.com/amp/news/consumer/consumer-reports-probe-stirs-questions-about-consumer-product-safety-warnings

Consumer Reports probe stirs questions about product safety commission’s oversight

Government regulators are supposed to move quickly to remove dangerous products from the marketplace in order to protect American consumers, but the results from a new investigation is raising questions about that oversight and whether some unsuspecting consumers are at risk of injury or even death from dangerous products.

At issue is whether the Consumer Product Safety Commission is doing enough to get potentially dangerous products off store shelves.

A malfunctioning fire extinguisher, a lawn mower with a potential hazard and a nail gun defect that shoots nails sideways are all defects that resulted in horrific injuries; and yet, many consumers likely never heard of any of these problems.

“Well (under) Section 37, companies have to notify the CPSC when a certain number of lawsuits alleging serious injury or death are settled or ruled for the plaintiff within a certain period of time,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, an investigative reporter with Consumer Reports. “But our investigation found that the CPSC rarely learns of these lawsuits.”

Others expressed the same sentiment.

“People should know about these lawsuits,” said Oriene Shin, the policy counsel for the magazine’s policy counsel. “Aand safety officials should be able to investigate and take action as needed.”

The commission declined to comment on specific questions from Consumer Reports.

The law, as originally proposed before it was enacted in 1990, called for companies to alert the CPSC about a product when a single lawsuit had been filed alleging significant injury or death. That’s not what ultimately passed.

“It’s now required to be reported after three lawsuits have been settled or found in favor of the plaintiff within a specific two-year period,” Rabkin Peachman said.

“Lawsuits like these often take longer than two years,” Shin said. “So, it’s rare that the CPSC finds out about these lawsuits at all.

Over the past 25 years, only two companies have been cited for failing to report lawsuits to the commission.

Jonathan Judge, a lawyer who specializes in product safety counseling for manufacturers, said the law is fine as it currently stands, but the failures of Section 37 have consumer advocates calling for changes.

“Every lawsuit alleging injury or death should be reported to the CPSC when it’s filed,” Shin said. “The agency should have all of the information it needs to keep potentially dangerous products out of people’s homes.”

Even with the problems of Section 37, consumers should still regularly check if products in their households have been recalled by the CPSC by visiting SaferProducts.gov. Consumers can also report problems with products on that site as well.

