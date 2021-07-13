https://thelibertyloft.com/marxism-claiming-americas-youth-through-hollywood-and-pop-culture/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Hollywood and popular culture, like the music industry, are helping claim America’s kids to Marxism right before parent’s eyes.

Gary Varvel July 12, 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we will continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

