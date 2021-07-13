At least three New York Democrats signed a letter voicing opposition over plans to open Chick-fil-A restaurants at rest stops throughout the state, claiming the quick-service chain has donated to discriminatory and anti-LGBT groups in the past.

The letter was signed by state Assemblyman Harry Bronson and co-signed by Deborah Glick and Daniel O’Donnell, calling on the New York Thruway Authority’s Executive Director Matthew Driscoll to “reexamine” a list of approved concessions for a $450 million project to update areas across the Thruway.

“Chick-fil-A and its founders have a long and controversial history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families,” the Assembly members said in their July 9 letter, saying the company supported “organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights.”

Bronson argued that the state of New York has taken the policy decision to recognize dignity and support human rights for all individuals, saying, “We should keep that public policy in mind.”

After years of millions in donations to organizations hostile to LGBTQ+ rights, the decision to approve @ChickfilA as an approved concession at our rest stops is concerning to say the least. It’s time the @NYSThruway re-examine this choice. pic.twitter.com/8sOkNRjQop — Harry B. Bronson (@HarryBBronson) July 10, 2021

The Thruway Authority responded to the three Democrats in a separate letter on July 11, underscoring its Board of Directors and staff “supports an inclusive environment” that treats travelers through its system “with dignity and respect.”

“Our private partner in the Service Area redevelopment project, Empire State Thruway Partners, explored a selection of restaurants and finalized agreements with specific brands to operate at the redeveloped service areas to enhance and improve the travel experience for our customers,” the Thruway Authority wrote in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The letter went on to explain that “there are no state taxpayer dollars or toll payer funds” going toward the thruway’s redevelopment efforts. The Thruway Authority added that every brand included in the development project “is legally required … to adhere to the inclusive and non-discriminatory standards that New York State embraces.”

Chick-fil-A issued a response following the letter made public by the Assembly members, saying, “We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants.”

Bronson started a petition on July 10 for any state residents who also oppose Chick-fil-A storefronts on the thruway, which has garnered “an excess of 1,000 signatures,” according to a spokesperson from the assemblyman’s office.