California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $100 billion budget deal Monday, paving the way for millions of Californians to receive one-time cash payments directly into their bank accounts.
Under “Golden State Stimulus II,” qualifying individuals with incomes between $30,000 to $75,000 will receive a $600 stimulus check and qualifying families with kids, including undocumented families, will get an additional $500.