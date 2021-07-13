https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-principal-allegedly-conspired-to-oust-white-employees-now-being-investigated-after-faculty-fought-back

The principal of High School for Law and Public Service in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan allegedly wanted to oust all white teachers from the school.

Now the principal has been hit with a vote of “no confidence” after the faculty challenged the wild racial conspiracy.

What are the details?

A complaint filed against principal Paula Lev claims she told a faculty member at her school that she “was going to get rid of all these white teachers that aren’t doing anything for the kids of our community,” according to the New York Post. Lev allegedly made the remark in Spanish.

The complaint, filed with New York City’s Department of Education Office of Equal Opportunity, alleges Lev asked that faculty member to “conspire with her” to carry out the plan.

“She definitely has something against white people,” the faculty member allegedly said of Lev in the complaint.

“I believe Ms. Lev is not suited for the position of principal because of the comments she has made to me about white people and the malicious ways in which she thinks and speaks. She is not fit to be a leader of a school,” the complaint says. “As a school staff, we have lost confidence, creditability, trust, and most importantly we have lost hope in Ms. Lev as a principal at the High School for Law & Public Service.”

The faculty member filed the complaint after Lev allegedly approached him and “pressured him to help her engineer the ouster of a colleague, an unidentified white female staffer,” according to the Post. “Lev wanted the faculty member to get a state education certification, the complaint states, so he would not have the same title as the targeted colleague, clearing the way for Lev to ‘excess’ the more senior staffer.”

New York City’s DOE is reportedly investigating the incident.

What did the faculty do?

According to the Post, the faculty at the school met last month to consider various reasons why they no longer had confidence in Lev’s ability to lead their school, including that she “flagrantly but unsuccessfully attempted to divide our school community by race” and has “disrespected, slandered, and/or arbitrarily gone after respected educators, to the detriment of our entire school community.”

During the meeting, the majority of the faculty voted that they no longer had confidence in Lev.

“With almost the entire 40+ membership voting, including both tenured and untenured teachers, paraprofessionals, and related service professionals, 83.3% voted that they no longer have confidence in our principal to lead our school,” an email told staffers.

The DOE has not responded to comments about the situation.

