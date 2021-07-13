https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-unravels-nypd-hunt-for-suspect-after-man-burned-by-unknown-liquid-in-midtown-manhattan/
NYC UNRAVELING: 15-Year-Old ‘Stabbed to Death’ Over Parking Space in Brooklyn
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.20.21
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Friday over an alleged dispute regarding a parking space, according to the New York Post.
“The fatal incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Decatur Street in Stuyvesant Heights, according to police,” writes the New York Post. “A 48-year-old man was taken to the 81st Precinct for questioning, but as of Friday afternoon, no one had been charged in the boy’s death, according to cops.”
Teen killed in Brooklyn stabbing, police say: https://t.co/JqGikLTtoR
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021
“The 15-year-old, identified as Tory Lovick of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest by a 48-year-old man on Decatur Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., police said. Lovick was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” reports Pix 11.
NYC UNRAVELS: 21-Year-Old Marine Tourist Shot in New York’s Times Square
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.28.21
A 21-year-old Marine was visiting Times Square in New York City over the weekend when he was abruptly shot after a dispute erupted between two street vendors.
“The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Broadway at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 46th street when a small group of about six CD vendors got into an argument under the Marriott Marquis sign on W. 45th street, police told ABC News’ New York City station WABC,” reports ABC News.
An 21-year-old bystander that was hit in a Times Square shooting was a U.S. Marine and recent Citadel graduate.https://t.co/rpmmLxJfD1#chsnews
— Live5News (@Live5News) June 28, 2021
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old marine who was visiting Times Square. https://t.co/NycF9mvRkZ pic.twitter.com/C7OKVcr2fm
— ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2021
Another shooting in Times Square yesterday, this didn’t even trend
Man Walking Through Times Square With Family Shot in Shootout Between CD Vendors https://t.co/LkCQpQB3mf
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2021
“It was then that one of them pulled a gun and fired a single shot which ended up striking 21-year-old Samuel Poulin who was standing just a few feet away near a Starbucks establishment, WABC said,” adds the website.
