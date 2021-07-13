https://fox8.com/news/ohio-firefighters-rescue-dog-stuck-in-tire-rim/

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Green-Perrysville Joint Fire District saved one little dog from a scary situation.

The dog got its head stuck in the tire rim of a wheel.

Apparently, the dog was chasing chipmunks and ended up in a situation he couldn’t get out of.

Courtesy: Green-Perrysville Joint Fire District

The dog’s owners tried to free him but decided to get some professional help.

The fire department says it didn’t take long to get the little guy unstuck.

“We were able to save the wheel and the dog!” they wrote on Facebook.

They say everyone left with a smile and a great story.





