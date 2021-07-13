https://www.dailywire.com/news/patently-absurd-rep-chip-roy-blasts-dnc-for-wanting-to-police-private-text-messages-about-covid-19

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Monday blasted Democrats who want to police private text messages in a reported desire to dispel misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Roy appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in part to address a Monday report from Politico that claimed the Biden administration is “casting conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme” and plans to work with SMS carriers to suppress anti-vaccine sentiment even in private texts.

As Carlson said, per Fox News:

On Monday, Politico reported plans from the Biden administration to battle misinformation in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine. “The White House has decided to hit back harder on misinformation and scare tactics after Republican lawmakers and conservative activists pledged to fight the administration’s stated plans to go ‘door-to-door’ to increase vaccination rates,” Politico wrote. “The pushback will include directly calling out social media platforms and conservative news shows that promote such tactics.” The article continues how pro-Biden groups and the Democratic National Committee will work with SMS carriers to “dispel misinformation” in peoples’ private text messages. “Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages,” Politico reports.

Describing the DNC’s alleged tactics to interfere with private text messages as “patently absurd,” Roy said, “This whole issue of the vaccine hits very close to home for me. My father, in 1949 when he was seven years old, he was diagnosed with polio. And my grandmother was nursing my grandfather, who was sick with cancer — he died that fall — and then raised my dad as a single mom, nursed him to health. And he lived his whole life ravaged by polio.”

“I’m grateful to have a vaccine for me, vaccines for my sons and my daughter,” Roy continued. “I believe in vaccines, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to allow Democrats … come in and start calling you an anti-vax quack or call me an anti-vaxxer because I dare to believe that it is our duty as Americans, our patriotic duty, to make decisions for ourselves, not have Democrats looking at our text messages, not having them try to shame the American people into taking a vaccine.”

“This is the danger we face as Americans, the forgotten men and women out here who are getting rolled over by the power of government, but also the oligopoly, these corporate cronies who are trying to use all of this to fatten their own wallets,” Roy added.

Roy spoke out last week against the Biden administration for aggressively pushing COVID-19 vaccines, prompting a White House official to reportedly scoff at his concerns. As The Daily Wire reported:

A White House official reportedly dismissed concerns Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) made this week regarding the Biden administration’s recent move to go door-to-door pushing the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m just sick and God-darn tired of the Left, and this government, dictating to me, frankly, anything at all,” Roy told RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann in an interview. “Back the F off. That’s my message to the White House.” When Wegmann reached out to a White House official to ask if they had a response to Roy, the official texted, “lol no.”

