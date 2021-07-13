https://www.faithwire.com/2021/07/13/patricia-heaton-celebrates-3-years-of-sobriety-with-inspirational-video/

Patricia Heaton, best known for her role in the hit comedy sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” shared an uplifting message about her sobriety and urged others who are facing the same challenge to contact her for support.

In a video shared on social media, Heaton said the month of July means more to her than just celebrating America’s independence but also means being alcohol-free.

“It’s July where we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” she said. “Also, celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me. I just wanted to share that with you. Message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement.

The 63-year-old told Parade Magazine last year she stopped drinking after it became too much of a routine for her.

“I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better,” she said. “I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco. There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s.”

“You’re a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty,” she added. “I sensed that a bit with myself. And as your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger. I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly.”

Heaton is married to David Hunt, an English actor and director, and they have four sons.

Last year she released the book, Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention, which focuses on the different transitions during our life and the opportunities that can arise from them.

This story originated through Faithwire’s parent company CBNNews.com. For more download the free CBN News app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

