A plane crashed into a home near the Monterey Regional Airport early Tuesday afternoon. The scene is near Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch neighborhood.

The aircraft is reported to be a single-engine Golden Eagle Cessna.

It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the plane or if any occupants were in the home at the time of the crash.

MCRFD, CAL FIRE, City of Monterey FD, City of Seaside FD , AMR. SO. On scene of airplane into a house near Hwy 68 Monterey ranch pic.twitter.com/u8dcPCmUyH — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) July 13, 2021

This is a developing story.

