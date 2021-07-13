https://breaking911.com/breaking-plane-crashes-into-home-in-monterey-county-california/

Photo via Monterey County Regional Fire / Twitter

A plane crashed into a home near the Monterey Regional Airport early Tuesday afternoon. The scene is near Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch neighborhood.

The aircraft is reported to be a single-engine Golden Eagle Cessna.

It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the plane or if any occupants were in the home at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.

