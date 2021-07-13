https://notthebee.com/article/portland-resident-scared-of-big-scary-truck

In a now protected-tweet, a man got very, very triggered by a mean truck parked on the streets of Portland.

I know big trucks are scary to the woke, especially if they have American flags on them.

The owner of this truck might even be [whispers] a Trump voter!

Normally, I wouldn’t pick on someone random for sharing a dumb tweet, but this person publicly posted the truck owner’s state-issued license plate and tagged the police department to dox the owner before the entire world.

The response was exactly what you’d imagine.

Ironically, this fine gentlemen has applauded defunding the police he’s now tagging on Twitter.

It’s okay, Hami. We’ll have you driving a nice truck in no time!

Gotta love Portlandia!

