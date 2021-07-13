https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/president-biden-says-its-not-hyperbole-that-we-are-facing-the-most-significant-test-of-our-democracy-since-the-civil-war/

Here’s President Biden in Philadelphia talking about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and citing it as the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. After all, the Confederates never breached the Capitol as those insurrectionists did. We’re tempted here to compare the body counts of January 6 and the Civil War to see which was the more significant test.

The talking points are certainly out there. CNN’s Anderson Cooper called January 6 “the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War.” Sen. Chuck Schumer scaled things back a bit, comparing January 6 to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The experts in the intelligence community keep assuring us that it will happen again.

We’ve also been assured that is true.

