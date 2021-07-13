https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/president-biden-says-its-not-hyperbole-that-we-are-facing-the-most-significant-test-of-our-democracy-since-the-civil-war/

Here’s President Biden in Philadelphia talking about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and citing it as the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. After all, the Confederates never breached the Capitol as those insurrectionists did. We’re tempted here to compare the body counts of January 6 and the Civil War to see which was the more significant test.

Biden says Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning Confederates: “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did” You CAN oppose HR1 & 1/6… pic.twitter.com/Jz8z95owPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2021

The talking points are certainly out there. CNN’s Anderson Cooper called January 6 “the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War.” Sen. Chuck Schumer scaled things back a bit, comparing January 6 to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

He is absolutely saying it to alarm you. — Greg (@GreggyNY) July 13, 2021

“You should be alarmed.” But if you’re not alarmed, don’t be alarmed, because “I’m not saying this to alarm you.” — Just looking for the facts (@KaeppelDave) July 13, 2021

“That’s not hyperbole” he says. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) July 13, 2021

Narrator; “It’s hyperbole.” — Lester “Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey” White (@NDallas87) July 13, 2021

That is, in fact, hyperbole. — RoyGBiv (@RoyGBiv56109402) July 13, 2021

They want to put you back in chains! — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) July 13, 2021

No they just attempted to completely separate from the union and created the most bloody war in our history. But yeah, not nearly as bad — A. C. Miller (@see081480) July 13, 2021

Right, they only led a war that killed more Americans than any war — BEEP BOP BOOP (@4skn4) July 13, 2021

Well an important distinction is confederates didn’t have lego sets to plan assaults, which is a major factor in making modern warfare so dangerous. — Top Tick Capital (Based) (@kernelofwisdom) July 13, 2021

His own freaking party bombed the U.S. Senate building in the 1980s. — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 13, 2021

This is EXTREMELY divisive and utter garbage. — Liberty Lambs – Semper Fi! (@GretchenlbB) July 13, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, the man who’s bringing unity back to our nation! — The 2021 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) July 13, 2021

Something something unity — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) July 13, 2021

This lying clown infuriates me. He’s incapable of telling the truth. — Cory Bridgmon (@cbridgmon) July 13, 2021

@JoeBiden dividing our country even further. Although we know that he did not write that he’s just reading what they put in front of him — Karen G. (@X2JMG) July 13, 2021

This guy has no clue what he is saying. No idea. Just reading out loud. — Milksy25 (@milksy25) July 13, 2021

It lasted four hours, seven months ago. How big a threat could it possibly be, you utter clown? — Chillwell ⛳ (@memoir_author) July 13, 2021

The experts in the intelligence community keep assuring us that it will happen again.

But we’d need nukes and F-15s to take down the government? — GNTK (@TrendGreat) July 13, 2021

We’ve also been assured that is true.

Here’s Anderson Cooper calling the Capitol riot ‘the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War’ https://t.co/2uWII2yKhE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2021

