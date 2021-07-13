https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/president-trump-reveals-letter-from-us-attorney-about-barr-directive-not-to-pursue-election-fraud-cases/

A former U.S. Attorney is blowing the whistle on a purported directive he received from then Attorney General of the United States William Barr not to pursue or raise public awareness about election fraud cases.

President Donald J. Trump released the letter from William McSwain to the public on Monday night. It can be read in full below.

“It was my great honor to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in your Administration,” McSwain said. “You asked me to prioritize public safety, and that is exactly what I did.”

“While Larry Krasner, the radical leftist Philadelphia District Attorney, was letting violent criminals go and refusing to prosecute rioters, looters, and arsonists, our Office was putting them in jail and standing up for law-abiding citizens. In the spring of 2020, I prosecuted and won an election fraud case against a Judge of Elections in South Philadelphia who was stuffing the ballot box. I also charged the political consultant (a former Democratic Congressman) who was paying bribes to the Judge to stuff the ballot box.”

“President Trump, you were right to be upset about the way the Democrats ran the 2020 election in Pennsylvania – it was a partisan disgrace,” he […]