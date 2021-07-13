https://thelibertydaily.com/radicalized-by-memes-biden-regime-to-release-list-of-conservative-social-media-influencers-followed-by-j6-defendants/

The horrific treatment of “suspects” who were in the vicinity of the Capitol on January 6th has been well documented. They are having their constitutional rights subverted as due process has gone out the window in many cases. The corrupt Department of Justice wants to make an example of them, sending the clear message that even hinting at opposition to government is grounds to have your life turned upside down. Of course, this doesn’t apply to Antifa or BLM domestic terrorists who are being virtually ignored by the DoJ.

Now, the Biden regime is planning on expanding their “investigations” to include conservative social media influencers who may have contributed to the “radicalization” of January 6 protesters. According to Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec:

“The Biden Admin is now planning to release a list of conservative social media influencers that were followed by J6 defendants that questioned the integrity of the 2020 election. The list also includes Members of Congress, per WH official. “The database they are reportedly building partly consists of Pepe, Soy Boy & Carpe Donktum Memes. “WH Comment: ‘They’re using any bit of material they can online or otherwise to use as ‘proof of radicalization.’ Printed pages of Telegram & Discord conversations numbering in the thousands, YouTube comments…whatever, look for this in early Sept.’ “‘Wray is pushing it. Garland wants to focus on guns and hate crime, but Ron K, Jill, Chuck, and Nancy want him to take care of ‘Trump Terrorists’ behind J6. Biden going along with it for now.’”

The database they are reportedly building partly consists of Pepe, Soy Boy & Carpe Donktum Memes — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2021

“Wray is pushing it. Garland wants to focus on guns and hate crime, but Ron K, Jill, Chuck, and Nancy want him to take care of ‘Trump Terrorists’ behind J6. Biden going along with it for now.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2021

This escalation by the Biden regime is nothing short of draconian. It perpetuates and expands on the narrative they’ve been hammering for months that the January 6 Capitol Riots represent the greatest danger to Americans. Trump supporters are being labeled by the White House, Democrat lawmakers, and mainstream media as more dangerous than Antifa, BLM, MS-13, or al Qaeda. Unfortunately, the propaganda has set in nicely among leftists who faint every time they see a car with an American flag or a White male wearing a MAGA hat.

This aligns with theories that the Biden regime will attempt to herd and corner conservatives, running them off of Big Tech sites and isolating them in a bubble where their righteous complaints of harassment and tyranny from the police state cannot be heard.

This is no longer theoretical, folks. If you love this nation, they are coming after you, working their way down the hierarchy of “radicalization” until the eliminate anyone who dissents to their totalitarianism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

