We at Conference of Jewish Affairs, though not sponsors of the “No Fear” rally held Sunday, July 11 in D.C., did wish for its success inasmuch as a rally against anti-Semitism from well meaning people has many pluses. We were not active sponsors of the rally, since four decades of experience in Jewish organizational life have taught us some unassailable lessons and the need to beware. One of these lessons is that establishment Jewish organizations often use the legitimate concerns of the Jewish grassroots and turn them into public showcases that deny the true sources of anti-Semitism and focus on liberal-leftist goals more than the actual defense of Jews. Too often, instead of tackling anti-Semitism as a standalone evil, these events become platforms against “hate in general,” thereby inoculating from criticism the very perpetrators and groups directly attacking the Jewish people. You see, criticizing the anti-Semitism coming from “intersectional” minority groups is now called “hate speech.”

While the rally featured some inspiring young people whose dedication to the Jewish people was heart-warming, and while many of the speakers certainly had their heart in the right place and displayed a passion for Israel and Jewry, there were many high-profile speakers who […]